Odisha CHSE result to be declare on 30 July

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha is going to release the results of Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam by Saturday. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told a new portal "HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by July 30. The CHSE 12th result date will be announced soon."

After the announcement students can check their results on the official websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the HS, 12th. The exam was held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. Candidates will need a minimum of 30 percent in every subject to pass the exam.

Know how to check the results