Odisha CM announces financial package worth Rs 507 crore for farmers affected by cyclone JAWAD

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced a special financial package worth Rs 507 crore for the farmers affected by cyclone 'JAWAD'.

According to an official statement issued by Chief Minister's Office, the small and marginal farmers in rain-fed and non-irrigated areas with 33 per cent crop damage will be given Rs 6,800 per hectare and farmers in irrigated areas will get Rs 13,500 per hectare and Rs 18,000 per hectare for perennial crops such as mango, cashew, coconut, betel vine and kewda etc.

"While farmers cultivate perennial crops will be given a minimum of Rs 2,000 as an input subsidy for daily crop losses and Rs 1,000 for other crops," the statement said.

Under the assistance package, farmers in 12 affected districts will be provided 12,000 quintals of certified high-quality seeds at a subsidised rate an additional 25 per cent of the rebate amount will be provided for the 2021-22 rabi crop through DBT, it said.

"Farmers in the affected districts will be provided with 50,000 pulses of national seed mini kits. In addition, 4 lakh vehicles seeds kits will be provided free of cost," it further said.

Around one lakh members of the self-help group for fruit and vegetable farming will be provided with plastic mesh boxes and each member will be provided with five crates at a discount of 90 per cent, it added.

This will reduce the risk of post-harvest damage and one lakh farmers will be provided with 10 fruit saplings each for free to plant in the backyard of their houses.

"One lakh farmers will be supported by providing Rs 4,000 per 0.20 hectares for the cultivation of hybrid vegetable crops," the CMO said.

Similarly, the farmers in the affected districts will be given a rebate of Rs 50 crore through DBT for the procurement of technical agricultural equipment.

In the affected areas, a total of 5,000 pump sets will be provided at a 50 per cent discount. The maximum discount will be Rs 10,000. Short-term loans in areas with 33 per cent or more crop losses will be converted into medium-term loans.

Similarly, assistance will be provided by the formal financial institution so that farmers can avail themselves of crop loans and agricultural loans at a convenient rate for the upcoming crop season.

Immediate steps will be taken to form a Joint Liability Group so that sharecroppers can get loans conveniently during the rabi season, the statement said.

To ensure that farmers registered under the Prime Minister's Crop Insurance Scheme get their compensation as soon as possible, steps will be taken to immediately assess the post-harvest losses and the Crop Cutting Experience will also be completed soon.

Steps will also be taken to ensure that farmers affected by the cyclone receive immediate loan assistance for the Rabi crop, CMO added.

( With inputs from ANI )

