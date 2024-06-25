Odisha CM directs to establish trauma care centers in mineral-rich districts

Bhubaneswar, June 25 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday directed officials to establish trauma care centres using the District Mineral Fund (DMF) in the mineral-rich districts of the state.

During a review meeting of the state Planning & Convergence Department, CM Majhi instructed the officials to establish trauma care centers in the mineral-rich districts through the proper use of DMF funds.

He specifically emphasised the need to open trauma care centres at the medical colleges of such districts.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the Planning and Convergence Department to constitute a task force and submit proposals regarding the creation of the Northern Odisha Development Council and Southern Odisha Development Council after a detailed analysis.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in its manifesto had promised to establish Northern Odisha Development Council and Southern Odisha Development Council on the lines of Western Odisha Development Council within 100 days of forming the government.

CM Majhi also asked the officials to ensure the fulfilment of all the assurances given by the party in its manifesto.

