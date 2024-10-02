Odisha CM leaves for 2-day visit to Delhi to woo investors

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday left for New Delhi on a two-day visit to woo investors for investment in Odisha.

The Chief Minister told media persons that he will meet ambassadors of different countries, and members of several industry associations during his visit as part of the groundwork for the ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha 2025’ conclave which is scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29, 2025.

“I will hold a one-to-one discussion with various investors during the two-day visit. I will also attend an investor's conference and request them to come to Odisha. The Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in Odisha 2022 Conclave has been scheduled to be held on January 28 and 29 next year,” the Chief Minister informed ahead of his visit to Delhi.

The Odisha government delegation will give importance to investment in sectors like Food Processing, IT, Chemicals and PetroChemicals during the deliberations with investors in New Delhi.

“I will apprise the investors about the positive eco-system that prevails in Odisha for investment and setting up of industries. We target to attract Rs 5 lakh crore investment in Odisha in the next five years. It is a matter of great pleasure that Odisha witnessed investments worth Rs 45,000 crores in the last 100 days,” said the Chief Minister.

A high-level delegation including Industry Minister Sampad Swain and other officials of different departments accompanied the Chief Minister.

The delegation is scheduled to meet ambassadors, high commissioners, consul-generals, trade commissioners, and senior diplomats from across the globe on Thursday during a high-level meeting in Delhi which will be chaired by CM Majhi.

The discussions will focus on Odisha’s industrial potential, enabling policies, ease of doing business, and ongoing initiatives to foster an investor-friendly environment.

The Chief Minister will also meet with prominent industry leaders and representatives from various sectoral associations during his New Delhi visit. A roadshow will also be conducted in New Delhi to attract investors.

The ‘Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025’ will be held in Bhubaneswar on the 28th and 29th of January 2025 and many prominent business leaders, industry experts, policymakers, and diplomats from around the world are expected to take part in the grand event.

