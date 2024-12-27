Odisha CM Mohan Majhi condoles former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh's death

Bhubaneswar, Dec 27 Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday expressed deep grief on the passing away of former Prime Minister and noted economist Dr. Manmohan Singh.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. His dedication, integrity, and calm leadership will always be remembered. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless his soul and grant him eternal peace,” wrote CM Majhi on his official X handle.

As per the statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, CM Majhi in a message said that "late Manmohan Singh was a great son of the country".

The Chief Minister also noted that Dr. Singh had earned great respect across the globe for his knowledge and competency in the field of economics.

“As the finance minister, he gave a new direction to the country's economy. Due to his liberal economic policies, India began its journey as a major economy of the world. As Prime Minister, he accelerated the development of the country in various sectors,” added CM Majhi.

Several other leaders including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and ex-CM Naveen Patnaik have also expressed their condolences on the sad demise of the ex-PM Manmohan Singh.

Calling Dr. Singh as the architect of economic reforms, BJD supremo Patnaik wrote: "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. He has served the country illustriously in different capacities. The erudite and humble leader will be remembered as the architect of economic reforms which provided the foundation for the new India and brought positive changes in the lives of people. My thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends and followers."

Meanwhile, Deputy CM K.V. Singh Deo said that Dr. Manmohan Singh was a visionary leader, an exceptional economist, and a humble statesman.

He said Dr. Singh's contributions to India's growth and progress will always be remembered.

"Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh ji was an embodiment of simplicity, humility and probity. He was among those rarest breed of politicians who served the country with distinction in several capacities,” wrote Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

"A scholar and a statesman, his policies left a long-standing impact on India's developmental landscape. Saddened by his demise. Sincere condolences to his family in this hour of grief," said Pradhan.

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh died at the age of 92 in Delhi on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor