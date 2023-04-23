Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates newly built BJD head office in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], April 23 : On the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, Biju Janta Dal President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the newly built party head office "Shankh Bhavan" in Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the occasion, Patnaik said that Shankh Bhavan will be the center for all those who love Odisha, who are interested in working towards the development and building of a new Odisha and dedicated it to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister said that "The year 1997 was the beginning of a new era in Odisha politics. Biju Janata Dal was formed with the principles of legendary Biju Patnaik's idea of Public service, The Biju Janata Dal, which served the people of Odisha as a regional party, has now transformed into a social movement."

The Chief Minister said that "This Shankh Bhawan will connect the future with the past of Odisha. It will bring together 4.5 crore people of Odisha and be devoted to the development of Odisha's art, literature and culture."

The Chief Minister further said that "Shankh Bhavan" will be an inspirational space for not just the physical, social, economic, cultural and political growth of Odisha, but also the spiritual development rooted in the principles of Jagannath Sanskruti and culture.

Chief Minister said that Shankha Bhavan works for propagating the glorious culture of Lord Jagannath across the world and will carry forward the tradition of dedicated service to people, the tradition of development and dedicate ourselves to keep the glory of our motherland shining.

Highlighting the success mantra of the Biju Janata Dal, Patnaik said that consistency has given us success. Righteousness opens the way to joy. Peace has given us prosperity and has helped transform the peaceful consciousness.

