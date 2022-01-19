Odisha: CM reviews COVID situation with senior officials, urges people to follow guidelines

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday reviewed the COVID-19 situation and its management in the state with senior government officials and district collectors, stating that the situation is now under control, said a press release.

He appealed to the people to follow all COVID guidelines instead of being scared.

Patnaik said, "The State government has taken steps to control the COVID-19 keeping in mind the lives and livelihoods of the people. With the support of the public, we can deal with the situation without affecting the lives & livelihood."

Chief Minister further stated, "As of now in third wave COVID management is on the right track. The number of daily COVID cases has been almost constant over the past few days. The number of active cases has been on the decline in major cities across the country. The symptoms are mild and very few patients have to go to the hospital and this is encouraging but still all have to remain fully alert and prepared."

The chief minister also advised to further intensify the COVID vaccination program in the State and expedite the precautionary doses to Healthcare personnel, police personnel, administrative officials and vulnerable citizens.

The Chief Minister further advised them to provide the precautionary doses to the People working in Media as they are also considered frontline workers.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said, "As per the directions from the Chief Minister all COVID hospitals in the state have been made operational, all necessary medicines and other essentials have been provided to them."

Secretary Health, R.K. Sharma informed that there are 11,291 beds available for COVID patients in the state, of which only 11 per cent have been occupied and the state has sufficient medicines, oxygen and other essentials.

Informing about the vaccine, he said that 92.7 per cent of the population had taken the first dose and 70.7 per cent had been administered with the second dose.

He further informed that 45.8 per cent of the 15 to 18 year olds have been vaccinated and 14 percent have been given a booster dose of vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

