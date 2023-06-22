Odisha CM sanctions Rs 2.49 cr for Bahanaga School reconstruction

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], June 22 : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned Rs 2.49 crore for the reconstruction of Bahanaga High School in Balasore which was turned into a makeshift morgue following the tragic train mishap on June 2, according to an official statement.

"Bahanga High School in Balasore district will be transformed under 5T initiative, for this, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sanctioned 2.49 crores rupees from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," an official statement from the CM office said.

The state government has decided to renovate the building under its 5T school transformation programme.

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, secretary (5T Transformational initiative) VK Pandian had a detailed discussion with the students of Bahanga High School, teachers, public representatives, the school management committee and the District Collector in this regard.

The decision for the transformation of the school under 5T and its conversion into a model school (Adarsha school) was approved by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on June 9.

The chief minister had asked Balasore collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde to submit a detailed project report in this regard to the chief minister's office (CMO) within 15 days.

Following the tragic incident of a triple train accident on June 2 involving the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express and a goods train, which claimed the lives of 288 people, the Bahanaga High School accommodated bodies in six classrooms.

The incident occurred in close proximity to the school, leading to apprehension among the students and their families.

In response to the reluctance of students to return to the school, the demolition of the building commenced on June 9 in the presence of the school managing committee.

The district collector had previously asserted that the building would be demolished if the committee submitted a resolution, which they did.

