Odisha committed to empower Panchayati Raj system, says Naveen Patnaik

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said that the State Government is committed to empower the Panchayati Raj system so that benefits of development reach the poorest of the poor.

The office of the Chief Minister of Odisha on Monday said that as many as 210 assistant executive engineers today joined in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department. This is the first batch of a new engineering cadre created in the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department.

Addressing the orientation programme for the newly recruited Assistant Executive Engineers of PR and DW Department, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said that Rural Housing and Drinking Water supply are the two flagship programmes of the Odisha Government.

"State Government is committed to convert all Kucha houses to Pucca houses in a time bound manner. Similarly, a target has also been sent to provide pipe water to all rural households by 2024. Therefore, the Government is providing more manpower at Gram Panchayat level. The State Government's emphasis has been on the expansion of rural infrastructure. Thus the creation of a new engineering cadre is indicative of our thrust on it," the Chief Minister added.

He further said that the State Government is committed to empower the Panchayati Raj system, so that benefits of development reach the poorest of the poor. The Chief Minister advised the newly recruited engineers to put all their energy and knowledge to be a part of transformation that is now happening in Odisha.

He urged new employees to follow and imbibe 5-T Mantras of our Government in their daily assignment: 5 fold strategy such as Testing, tracking, treatment, COVID-19 vaccination and adherence to COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour.

Highlighting the principles of State's Governance, the Chief Minister said, "People are at the core of our Government and we need to serve them with dignity and professionalism."

( With inputs from ANI )

