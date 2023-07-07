Odisha Economic Offence Wing arrests online Ponzi app scammer from Karnataka

Bhubaneshwar (Odisha) [India], July 7 : Economics Offences Wing Odisha arrested a person from Karnataka, in connection to an online Ponzi app scam on Wednesday.

The accused have been identified as Krishnananda N, a resident of Kushalnagar, Karnataka who has cheated people through GETSO Earning App.

"Economic Offences Wing, Bhubaneswar, has arrested accused Krishnananda N, a resident of Kushalnagar, Karnataka, on 05.07.2023 in EOW PS Case No.10 dt. 23.03.2023 under section 420/467/468/471/120-B IPC, r/w Sec.4/5/6/ of PCMCS Act, 1978, Sec.6 of OPID Act, 2011 and Sec. 66 (C)/66 (D) of the IT Act," EOW said.

The accused was produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court (JMFC), Kushalnagar, Karnataka, and was brought to Bhubaneswar in a transit remand for his production before the Designated Court under OPID, Cuttack.

A case was registered on the report of a victim of this scam, Dibyajyoti Kar of Nayapalli, Bhubaneswar, who was attracted by the colourful propaganda videos containing promotional activities.

Dibyajyoti associated himself with a WhatsApp group through a person identifying as the Manager of a company namely, GETSO, doing the business of crypto mining, EOW said.

He was induced to invest with the company for high returns, like 6 per cent daily on the invested amount aside from the daily withdrawal facility. The complainant created an account on the website of the GETSO company through an upline referral link.

During the period from October 2022 to December 24, 2022, he deposited an amount of Rs 1.27 lakh with the company. Subsequently, the GETSO WhatsApp group was closed, and withdrawal requests were ignored by GETSO.

The company cheated him and thousands of other investors/victims across India. There would be more than 100 investors from Odisha alone, said EOW.

Further investigation is on.

