Odisha Faces Heat Wave Conditions with 27 Cities Recording Temperature Over 40 Degree Celsius

IMD has also predicted that East and South Peninsular India are expected to face prolonged periods of intense heat, ranging from heat waves to severe heat waves, for the next five days. In all 27 cities of Odisha recorded day temperature above 40 degrees Celsius and the temperature might persist same till May 2nd. Seven places witnessed day temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Sunday 28th April.

Angul town recorded the highest maximum (day) temperature at 44.3 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Boudh (44.1), Baripada (44.0), Cuttack, and Nayagarh each (43.7), Dhenkanal (43.6), Malkangiri, Talcher, and Titilagarh each (43.5), Bolengir (43.3), Bhubaneswar (43.2), Bhawanipatna (43.0), Paralakhemundi (42.3), Keonjhar (42.7), Jajpur (42.5), Kendrapara (42.4), Chandball (42.2), Bhadrak, and Jagatsinghpur each (42.0), Khorcha (41.5), Balasore (41.4), Sonepur (41.3), Nuapada, and Phulbani each (41.2), Chatrapur (40.8), Rourkela (40.6), and Rayagade (40.4)