Odisha: Fire Breaks Out in at Punjab National Bank in Jagatsinghpur (Watch Video)

A fire broke out at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur on Sunday morning, February 9. According to the initial information, the blaze erupted due to a short circuit in electrical wires.

Local residents alerted the police and fire brigade after noticing smoke from the closed PNB bank branch in the mooring. Three fire brigade vehicles, along with fire officials and police, are working to control the blaze.

Fire in Punjab National Bank

Jagatsinghpur, Odisha: A fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit. Locals alerted the police after noticing smoke in the morning. Three fire brigade vehicles, along with fire officials and police, are working to control the blaze pic.twitter.com/CBFdII13vE — IANS (@ians_india) February 9, 2025

Also Read | Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Railway Carshed Near Khar Road Station (Watch Video).

The extent of the damage is under investigation. However, no injuries were reported in the incident. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows black smoke coming out of the bank premises while forefathers are seen engaged in dousing operations using a ladder and water pipe.