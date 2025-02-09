Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Railway Carshed Near Khar Road Station (Watch Video)

A huge fire broke out at a railway carshed near Khar Road Railway station in Mumbai on Saturday night, February 8. According to the information, the blaze was erupted at around 10.30 pm on Saturday. Locals reported the incident to the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB), and after receiving the information, firefighters rushed to the spot.

Visuals From the Spot

A fire broke out at the railway carshed near Khar Road Railway Station in Khar East, suburban Mumbai, around 10:38 pm on February 8. Civic authorities confirmed no injuries have been reported so far. pic.twitter.com/F19bGPEp4i — Mudassir Goenka (@MudassirGoenka7) February 8, 2025

No injuries have been reported in the incident. A Western Railway spokesperson informed Mid-Day that a minor fire was reported in one of the storerooms of Bandra Terminus Coaching Depot on Saturday night. He said that at around 10.40 pm, three fire brigades brought the fire under control.

No impact on local train movement on the Western Line. The store area is below the foot-over bridge (FOB).