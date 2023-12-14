Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 declared

Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence have declared Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website of Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence at odishafshgscd.gov.in. A total of 5877 Fireman vacancies will be filled and 819 Fireman Driver posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the result by following the steps.

Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023: How to check

Visit the official website of Odisha Fire Service, Home Guards and Civil Defence at odishafshgscd.gov.in.

Click on Odisha Fireman and Fireman Driver Result 2023 available on the home oage.

A new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All the short-listed candidates are required to attend verification of documents, physical measurement and physical efficiency test to be held in Odisha Fire and Disaster Institute, Naraj Cuttack from December 18 onwards. Candidates who will appear for physical measurement and physical efficiency test can download the admit card through the official website from December 15, 2023