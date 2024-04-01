Odisha Foundation Day 2024: PM Modi Greets People on Utkala Dibasa, Says 'Pray for Success and Prosperity'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2024 08:57 AM2024-04-01T08:57:47+5:302024-04-01T08:57:54+5:30
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday, April 1, the foundation day of Odisha, celebrated as 'Utkala Dibasa.'
He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha."
Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024
The eastern state was carved out on a linguistic basis on this day in 1936 and also became an independent province after a three-century battle. This year, the state marks its 89th foundation day. The Orissa province gained independence from West Bengal and Bihar during British rule, which gave the state a new direction.
Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Divas and Utkala Dibasa, is observed on April 1 every year to commemorate the struggle for a separate political identity for the state that was once part of Kalinga, ruled by emperor Ashok.