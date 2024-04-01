Odisha Foundation Day 2024: PM Modi Greets People on Utkala Dibasa, Says 'Pray for Success and Prosperity'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Monday, April 1, the foundation day of Odisha, celebrated as 'Utkala Dibasa.'

He tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha."

Wishing everyone a very Happy Utkala Dibasa! This day reminds us of the rich culture and heritage of Odisha and its dynamic people. The state has made a rich contribution to national progress. I pray for the success and prosperity of the people of Odisha. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2024

The eastern state was carved out on a linguistic basis on this day in 1936 and also became an independent province after a three-century battle. This year, the state marks its 89th foundation day. The Orissa province gained independence from West Bengal and Bihar during British rule, which gave the state a new direction.

Odisha Day, also known as Utkal Divas and Utkala Dibasa, is observed on April 1 every year to commemorate the struggle for a separate political identity for the state that was once part of Kalinga, ruled by emperor Ashok.