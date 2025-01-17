Odisha: Four Feared Dead, Several Workers Trapped as Coal Hopper Collapses at Cement Factory in Sundargarh (VIDEO)
A major accident occurred at a cement factory in Rajgangpur, Sundargarh district. Several workers were trapped under coal after a coal hopper collapsed at the factory. Rescue operations are ongoing to free the trapped workers. Multiple ambulances have arrived at the site to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.
VIDEO | Several casualties reported after a coal hopper collapsed at a cement factory in Rajgangpur of Odisha’s Sundargarh district. Details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025
According to media reports, at least four people have died in the accident, and the death toll is expected to rise as many workers remain trapped under the hopper. The incident took place when more than 12 workers were working beneath the coal hopper. The sudden collapse of the hopper caused the workers to be buried under the coal. Some of the trapped individuals are women.
VIDEO | Odisha: Visuals from a cement factory in Rajgangpur of Sundargarh district where several casualties were reported after a coal hopper collapsed. More details awaited.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 16, 2025
Rescue teams, equipped with JCB machines and other tools, arrived promptly at the scene and began efforts to rescue the trapped workers. The police have also reached the site to assist in the rescue operations.
