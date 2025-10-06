Odisha: Gang involved in drug and arms smuggling busted

Bhubaneswar, Oct 6 In a major breakthrough, Bargarh police have busted an interstate gang involved in illegal drug trafficking and arms smuggling, informed the Superintendent of Police Prahalad Sahai Meena on Monday.

Based on credible intelligence regarding the transportation, possession, and sale of illegal cough syrup and firearms, a major operation was launched under the direct supervision of the Bargarh SP.

The Bargarh police formed seven police teams comprising officers from Attabira, Rural, Sadar, Town, Bijepur Police Stations, and the Special Squad and deployed to conduct simultaneous raids at multiple locations across the district.

Following the raids, the cops have arrested 15 accused persons, including three from neighbouring Chhattisgarh, eight belonging to Bargarh district and one each from Balangir, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts in Odisha.

The cops have seized 1500 bottles of Eskuf Cough Syrup (100 ml each), five country-made pistols with magazines, 20 live ammunition, three empty cartridge cases, 16 mobile phones, five four-wheelers and cash worth Rs 57,200 from the possession of the accused persons.

The Bargarh SP revealed that the accused persons are part of an inter-state criminal gang involved in illegal drug trafficking and arms smuggling across Odisha and the neighbouring states.

He also stated that further investigation is underway to trace the wider network of this interstate gang and identify their suppliers, associates, and distribution routes.

The misuse of Eskuf cough syrup has emerged as a serious concern across India, primarily due to its codeine content, an opioid known for its addictive properties.

Law enforcement agencies have consistently uncovered illegal networks involved in the trafficking of the syrup and seized substantial quantities during operations.

Notably, in July this year, a joint operation by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch and the Drugs Control Department in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack led to the seizure of cough syrup valued at over Rs 1 crore.

