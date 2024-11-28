Odisha Goods Train Fire: Blaze Erupts in Multiple Wagons on Kothavalasa–Kirandul Railway Line (Watch Video)

A fire broke out in multiple wagons of a goods train along the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) railway line earlier today. The train, which was en route from Kirandul in Chhattisgarh to Visakhapatnam, was traveling through Odisha's Koraput district when the incident occurred near Machkund Road station.

VIDEO | Fire broke out in several wagons of a goods train along the Kothavalasa–Kirandul (KK) railway line earlier today. The train was travelling from Chhattisgarh's Kirandul enroute to Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred near Machhkunda Road station in #Odisha's Koraput… pic.twitter.com/DIdi4thZZ3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 28, 2024

In a separate incident on Tuesday morning (November 26), at least 20 wagons of a coal-laden goods train derailed in the Bilaspur railway division of Chhattisgarh. The derailment disrupted the movement of passenger trains, according to railway officials.

While no casualties were reported in the incident, the movement of trains on the Bilaspur-Katni section on both the Up and Down lines was disrupted, as per sources.