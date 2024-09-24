Odisha Govt To Form Dedicated Task Force To Investigate and Prosecute Cases of Child Pornography

The Odisha government announced its plan to establish a dedicated task force to investigate and prosecute cases of child pornography. In a statement released on Monday, officials confirmed that the government will act on the Supreme Court ruling, which declares that viewing and downloading child pornography constitutes an offense under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

The state reaffirms its commitment to upholding stringent legal frameworks aimed at eliminating child sexual exploitation in all forms, it said. The statement said that the state will strengthen coordination with law enforcement agencies to effectively address the dissemination and consumption of child pornography. This initiative will involve the creation of dedicated task forces aimed at investigating and prosecuting these crimes.

“The landmark decision sends a powerful message that the state will not tolerate any form of child sexual exploitation. It reinforces the responsibility of each citizen to protect our children, ensuring their safety and well-being,” it added.

According to the statement, in accordance with the Supreme Court’s recommendations, the state will allocate resources towards comprehensive support services for victims of child abuse, ensuring they receive the necessary care and resources for their recovery.

