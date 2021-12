Odisha Govt to recruit over 11,000 teachers by 2022

Odisha Government will appoint 11,403 teachers by 2022 and the process for the recruitment has started, informed Chief Minister's Office on Thursday.

"Along with the transformation of government schools under 5T initiative, the steps are also being taken for recruitment of teachers in government high schools and under the direction of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the process of filling 11,403 teaching posts has started," said a statement from CMO.

As per CMO, in the first phase, recruitment of 4,619 teachers of Hindi, Sanskrit and Physical Education will be done and in the second phase, 6720 posts of TGT Art and Telugu teachers will be completed.

"To ensure that more number of candidates are able to participate in the recruitment process to fill the teaching posts, the examination and recruitment rules have been amended along with that 3462 additional teaching posts have been approved in view of the growing number of students, the statement added.

Recently 6,131 teachers were appointed by the state government to strengthen the education system in Odisha.

( With inputs from ANI )

