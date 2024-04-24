Odisha Heatwave: One Dead, 124 Hospitalised Across 16 Districts Due to Scorching Temperatures

In Odisha, a tragic incident has occurred where one individual has succumbed to heatstroke in Balasore district, amidst a concerning wave of heat-related illnesses. Across 16 districts, a staggering total of 124 people have been hospitalized due to the scorching temperatures.

All the deaths have to be thoroughly investigated through a joint inquiry. We have been spreading awareness on heat-related illnesses from the beginning. We are running a campaign and trying to communicate about dos and don'ts with people through the media, he said. He stated that last year, heat wave conditions in Odisha prevailed for 14 days.

Speaking about preparedness amid the prevailing heatwave, he said, We have arranged beds and have stocked up adequately on drugs and medicines. We have trained our doctors to treat heat-related patients.

This summer, several districts in Odisha have experienced maximum temperatures exceeding 45.2°C, leading to severe heatwave conditions. The Meteorological department has provided little relief, predicting that the daytime temperatures could soar to 45°C within the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, in neighboring Uttar Pradesh, particularly in Varanasi and the surrounding Purvanchal areas, temperatures reached nearly 43°C, indicating a persistent sultry spell. A heatwave, characterized by exceptionally high temperatures, continues to affect these regions.

