Odisha: ISKCON finally cancels plans to hold untimely Jagannath Rath Yatra

Bhubaneswar, Nov 6 The ISKCON has announced that the society will not hold the proposed Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Houston city of US on November 9. The organisation took the decision following widespread resentment among the devotees over the untimely celebration of the Rath Yatra by the organisation.

“Finally, respecting the sentiments of Odiya Devotees of Lord Jagannath, the Huston Rath Yatra is cancelled. They will do Gour Nitai Sankirtan Yatra,” said Tukaram Das, Vice President, ISKCON Bhubaneswar in a press statement released on Tuesday.

He further informed that the decision was conveyed by National Communications Director, Yudhistir Govinda Prabhu after his discussion with Anuttama Prabhu, the member of ISKCON’s Governing Body Commission & GBC Minister for Communications.

Responding to criticisms against it, the society through the statement clarified, “ ISKCON is not a Christian organisation or promoting Christianity in name of Sanatan Dharma. One can read our books to understand our philosophy better. We are coming in the most authentic and bonafide Brahma-Madhva-Gaudiya Parampara. We speak & preach exactly what is written in Vedic Literature.”

Earlier, the Puri King, Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb in a press conference on Tuesday has urged the organisation to abstain from conducting the Rath Yatra in Houston on November 9.

“Odia people are very much patient and we have to keep patience for some more time. We have to wait for the GBC meeting scheduled to be held in March this year. If they didn't accept, ‘enough is enough’. We will take legal recourse then,” said Deb.

He also informed that ISKCON has been organising untimely Rath Yatras since 1969.

Supporting the views expressed by the Puri King, the Law Minister of Odisha Prithiviraj Harichandan on Tuesday stated that action will be taken against anyone found distorting and disrespecting the Jagannath culture.

