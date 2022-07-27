Odisha JEE 2022 result declared, check details

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 results has been declared by the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website ojee.nic.in.

The exam was conducted from July 4 to July 8 for 12 vocational courses to fill the admissions for undergraduate/postgraduate level professional courses in the state.

Know how to check the results

Go to the official website – ojee.nic.in

On the Homepage click on the rank card link

Enter the required details as asked.

Click on submit and review.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take the printout of it for future reference.

This year a total of 47761 candidates appeared in the exam out of which 47729 students passed the exams.



