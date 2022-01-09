Odisha logs 4,714 new Covid cases

Bhubaneswar, Jan 9 Odisha on Sunday reported 4,714 fresh Covid-19 cases taking the active case load in the state to 16,117.

Out of the 4,714 cases, 2755 were detected in quarantine while 1,959 are local contact cases, according to the State Information and Public Relation department.

The highest of 1,619 cases were reported from Khordha district, followed by Sundergarh (662), Sambalpur (437), Cuttack (360), Jharsuguda (154), Balasore(123), Puri (119) and Mayurbhanj (113).

All other districts registered below 100 cases on Sunday.

With the addition of new Covid infections, the total cases in Odisha has now reached 10,70,869.

The death toll remained at 8,468 as the state health department reported no fatality on Sunday

