Odisha LoP Naveen Patnaik writes to Chhattisgarh CM over detention of PRI members

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 Odisha Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik on Friday wrote to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, urging the release of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) representatives from Kirmira block, Jharsuguda district, who were allegedly detained by the local police in Sareipali, Mahasamund district, Chhattisgarh.

In his letter, Patnaik expressed concern, stating: "I am writing to bring to your attention a disturbing incident where PRI representatives, including Sarpanches and Panchayat Samiti Members from Kirmira block in Jharsuguda district, were detained by Chhattisgarh police at Sareipali police station in Mahasamund district."

Patnaik noted that the detained leaders were scheduled to participate in a no-confidence motion against the Kirmira block chairperson at 10:30 a.m. on Friday. However, they were reportedly held since midnight, along with Vishal Das, son of former Odisha cabinet Minister Naba Das.

Patnaik urged the Chhattisgarh CM to ensure their immediate release and guarantee their safety during their return to Odisha. He emphasized that many of those detained are women PRI members, underlining the gravity of the situation.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, requesting necessary action to safeguard the detained PRI representatives.

Meanwhile, former Jharsuguda MLA Dipali Das, sister of Vishal Das, staged a demonstration at the district collector’s office in Jharsuguda on Friday.

Supported by BJD workers, she protested the cancellation of the no-confidence motion against Kirmira block chairperson Bishnupriya Sahoo and the "illegal detention" of her brother and PRI members.

Dipali accused the BJP-led Chhattisgarh government of engaging in "dirty politics" and called the detention an "assault on democracy."

She alleged that the Chhattisgarh police acted without warrants or evidence, labeling the incident as a violation of legal and democratic principles.

Vishal Das also appealed to the Odisha government and the state police to ensure the safety of those detained, asserting that the detention was illegal.

