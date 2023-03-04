Odisha: Mining dept official held; DA worth Rs 1.64cr detected

Bhubaneswar, March 4 The Odisha Vigilance Department on Saturday arrested additional director of mines, Umesh Chandra Jena, after detecting Rs 1.64 crore cash along with other disproportionate assets (DA) in his possession.

An official said that after his arrest, Jena was taken to the court of a special judge, vigilance for possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 368 per cent against his known sources of income.

The anti-corruption wing officials on Friday conducted raids on the properties of Jena at 13 places in Odisha's Khurda and Keonjhar districts.

