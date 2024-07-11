Odisha: Naveen Patnaik writes to CM over Adap Mandap Pahandi fiasco

Bhubaneswar, July 11 Odisha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Naveen Patnaik on Thursday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi over the unfortunate mishap in which Lord Balabhadra slipped on the ‘Charamala’ (makeshift ramp) while being taken in ‘Pahandi’ from his chariot to Gundicha Temple, (Adap Mandap or Yajna Vedi).

The LoP expressed dismay and stated the incident has deeply hurt the millions of devotees across the globe. He said the holy triad is the supreme deity of Odia people and the symbol of Odia Asmita or Odia self-identity.

“The incident that happened during His Pahandi this year is unheard of and unparalleled. The sight of Bada Thakura falling face down during Charamala Pahandi was heart-wrenching. Such an unfortunate incident was unheard of during thousands of years of history of the chariot festival. It was impossible for the Jagannatha devotees to believe what they were witnessing live on that day,” wrote Patnaik.

He also took a dig at the statements of the Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan and Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida describing the mishap as a minor incident.

“The way some members of the Odisha Cabinet made callus comments about such a sensitive subject has doubled the grief of Jagannatha lovers. The incident has deeply hurt the feelings of all the devotees of the Lord. Such an insensitive approach of the government could not assuage the wounded feelings of Jagannatha Devotees,” added LoP Patnaik.

He also urged the Chief Minister to take personal responsibility himself and ensure that such an incident does not recur.

“I believe your exemplary steps in this direction will help in reassuring crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath," said Naveen Patnaik.

--IANS

