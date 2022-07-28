Odisha: NDPS body orders seizure of drug peddlers' ill-gotten assets worth Rs 3 cr

Bhubaneswar, July 28 A competent authority under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has ordered forfeiture of properties worth over Rs 3 crore owned by two ganja smugglers of Odisha's Ganjam district, police said on Thursday.

The competent authority, whose office is located in Kolkata, is a quasi-judicial authority under the NDPS Act to pass order for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property.

The order was passed as per recommendation made by the Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha police for seizure of the properties of two brothers "Banmali Pradhan and Arun Kumar Pradhan of Buguda area in Ganjam district, the police officials said.

On April 29, 2022, the STF had seized contraband ganja of 106 kg and 517 grams opium from the conscious possession of the brothers. Later, during the financial investigation, the police found that Arun and Banamali have allegedly acquired assets to the tune of over Rs 3 crore from illegal narcotics trade, they said.

The duo's seized assets include five commercial buildings at Buguda, eight landed properties, deposits in 19 accounts of different banks, two vehicles and gold ornaments weighing 595 grams.

These properties were purchased from ill-gotten money of drug trafficking within the last six years in the name of accused persons as well as in the name of their kith and kin, added the officials.

