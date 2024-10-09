Odisha: Over 35 lakh received Subhadra assistance in 2nd phase

Bhubaneswar, Oct 9 The Odisha government on Wednesday deposited Rs 5,000 each in the bank accounts of more than 35 lakh women beneficiaries of the state as the first instalment in the second phase under the flagship women empowerment scheme, ‘SUBHADRA’.

The government has so far transferred around Rs 3000 crore into the bank accounts of more than 60 lakh women in two phases under the scheme.

The eligible women who didn’t get the assistance in the first phase of disbursement and those new beneficiaries who have submitted their applications for assistance till October 7 received the money on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday released the amount into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries during a special programme held at the Chhau Ground in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

While addressing the gathering, CM Majhi said that the financial assistance under SUBHADRA will facilitate the fulfilment of the dreams and aspirations of the women of Odisha. He also called the financial assistance under the SUBHADRA scheme a boon for the women reeling under poverty and failing to fulfil their dreams.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida who was also present at the programme informed in her speech that as many as 1.60 crore application forms of the SUBHADRA scheme have been supplied by the government.

She further informed that one crore fifty thousand women have so far been registered under the scheme.

“We have earlier said to provide the promised amount to more than one crore women beneficiaries. Over 60 lakh women have received the amount in two phases till now while the government will very soon transfer the promised amount to the bank accounts of those left out,” said Parida.

She also assured that the application of none of the eligible beneficiaries will be rejected and everyone will receive the said amount under the SUBHADRA scheme.

Notably, the SUBHADRA scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an event at Bhubaneswar on September 17. More than 25 lakh women beneficiaries had received Rs 5,000 in their bank accounts on September 17.

The women beneficiaries will receive annually Rs 10,000 each in two instalments of Rs 5000 on Rakhi Purnima and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get a total of Rs 50,000 under Subhadra Yojana within the 2024-25 and 2028-29 financial years. The state government has made an outlay of Rs 55, 825 crore for this purpose.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor