Odisha: Rain lashes parts of Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha witnessed rainfall on the innerving night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The rainfall in and around Bhubaneshwar is likely to continue Wednesday morning as Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall for the next few hours.

The IMD official also advised people to stay in safer places to avoid lightning strikes.

"Light to moderate rain along with thunderstorms likely occur in some parts of districts of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar for the next few hours. People are advised to move to safer places to protect themselves from a lightning strike," said Umashankar Das, Senior Scientist, IMD Bhubaneswar.

The IMD has predicted that a "partly cloudy sky" is likely to become "generally cloudy" towards the afternoon on Wednesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

