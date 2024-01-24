Odisha Road Accident: Six Killed, Nine Injured After Jatra Party Truck Overturns at Dharsuni Ghat in Mayurbhanj
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 24, 2024 01:16 PM2024-01-24T13:16:11+5:302024-01-24T13:16:20+5:30
At least six people died, and nine were injured after a Jatra party truck overturned at Dharsuni ghat on NH-49 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning, January 24.
After getting information, local police and fire service officials rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been admitted to PRM Medical College and Hospital, Baripada.
At least six people died and nine injured after a Jatra party truck overturned at Dharsuni ghat on NH-49 in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district this morning. After getting information, local police and fire service officials rushed to the spot and launched rescue operation. The injured… pic.twitter.com/6rEg7K3ZV9— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 24, 2024
"Update on the accident of a Truck in Bangriposi Ghati carrying Dhauli Opera. The truck overturned and fell into a ditch. 16 injured have been safely rescued and shifted to hospital by Bangiriposi and Bisoi Fire Station personnel promptly," said Odisha Fire & Emergency Service on X (formerly known as Twitter).
Visuals From the Accident Site:
Update on accident of a Truck in Bangriposi Ghati carrying Dhauli Opera. The truck overturned and fell into a ditch. 16 injured have been safely rescued and shifted to hospital by Bangiriposi and Bisoi Fire Station personnel promptly.#EveryLifePreciouspic.twitter.com/V43u76dsRZ— Odisha Fire & Emergency Services (@OdishaF_ES) January 24, 2024
According to Odisha Bytes, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the truck, which was en route to Jaleswar from Rairangpur, while navigating a turn. The truck was carrying lights and other instruments worth around lakhs of rupees for Dhauli Gananatya. More detail awaited.
