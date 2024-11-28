Odisha Shocker: Bihar Couple Arrested for Selling 4-Year-Old Daughter; Six Detained in Trafficking Case

In a shocking incident from Odisha, a couple from Bihar was arrested for attempting to sell their four-year-old daughter for ₹40,000. The transaction, which took place in Bhubaneswar’s Badagada area, was intercepted by authorities, leading to the rescue of the child. The police have detained six individuals, including the parents and intermediaries involved in the illegal act.

The couple, daily wage laborers facing severe financial distress, had sold their daughter to a childless couple in Pipili. Acting on a tip-off, the police intervened and retrieved the child from a village in the Pipili region. This incident underscores the extreme measures taken by vulnerable families under financial pressure and raises concerns over child trafficking and rights violations.

According to Trupti Ranjan Nayak, in-charge of Badagada Police Station, the case came to light after a local resident, Sarthak Mahadik, reported the couple’s actions. "This morning, we received information that a couple from Bihar residing in a rented house had sold their four-year-old daughter. We immediately registered a case and rescued the child. Six individuals are currently in custody, and an investigation is underway," Nayak stated.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that two intermediaries from Badagada had facilitated the deal, indicating a possible network of illegal child trafficking operations in the area. Authorities are continuing the investigation to uncover the full extent of the racket.