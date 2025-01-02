Odisha Shocker: Husband Shoots Wife with Arrow Over Affair Suspicion

In a tragic incident in Handibhanga village, Keonjhar district, Odisha, a woman named Chini Munda was killed by her husband, Dasara, who shot her with an arrow during a heated argument. The fight began due to the husband's suspicions that Chini was having an affair. The couple had been having ongoing disputes, and the situation escalated on Wednesday night. In a moment of rage, Dasara shot Chini in the chest with an arrow. She died from her injuries before she could reach the hospital.

Police reports indicate that the argument started when Dasara confronted Chini about her intended work with a colleague, which further angered him. His fury led him to attack her with the bow and arrow, ultimately resulting in her death.

Dasara has been arrested and has confessed to the crime. Investigations are still in progress as authorities look into the details of the incident. This heartbreaking event underscores the severe repercussions of domestic conflicts and unchecked suspicions.