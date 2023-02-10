Odisha STF arrests inter-state drug peddler from Assam

The special task force (STF) of Odisha Police has arrested an inter-state drug peddler from Guwahati in Assam, police said on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Salim Ahmmed, a resident of Mantripukri of Imphal in Manipur.

The official further said that a team of STF with the help of Assam Police arrested Salim in connection with a case registered on December 3 last year.

"Brown sugar of 1.335 kg, along with a car and some other incriminating materials were seized," the police official said.

A complaint was registered in the case under sections 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

According to the police's official statement, they have arrested two other accused persons were arrested in the case and forwarded to the court, while Salim, the main drug peddler, was absconding since the occurrence of the incident and was hiding in Guwahati.

STF Inspector General Jayanarayan Pankaj said, "The accused person was the main drug peddler in the above-noted case. He was absconding since the occurrence and was concealing his presence at Guwahati."

Pankaj further said that on receiving reliable input, the STF nabbed and brought Salim to Odisha on transit remand after producing him in the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Kamrup (Metro) in Guwahati.

The accused drug peddler will be produced in the Court of District and Session Judge, Cuttack and further investigation is underway, he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

