Odisha: Tension in Bhadrak district after minor girl’s murder; accused nabbed

Bhubaneswar, Dec 24 The Bhadrak Police in Odisha have arrested the accused involved in the alleged brutal murder of a minor girl following sexual assault in the Chandbali area of the district within 12 hours of the incident, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), Eastern Range, Pinak Mishra, informed on Wednesday.

As per reports, the 11-year-old girl who had gone missing on Tuesday morning was found dead behind the Panchayat Office in the Chandbali area on the same evening. She was reportedly spotted with multiple wound marks on her body. This enraged the locals, who staged a massive protest demanding immediate action against the culprits.

Tension continued to prevail in the Chandbali area of Bhadrak district on Wednesday as well, until the district administration and police intervened, assuring stringent action against the accused and all necessary steps to prevent the repetition of such incidents in the future.

The locals also ransacked the accused person’s house in the Chandabali area.

Acting swiftly, the Bhadrak Police arrested the accused from Jagatsinghpur district after registering a case of murder and sexual assault in this regard based on the complaint lodged by the victim’s father.

Calling the incident 'very unfortunate and sensitive', IGP Mishra said that prima facie it was confirmed that the girl had been murdered.

“The Superintendent of Bhadrak formed multiple teams to identify the accused and ensure his arrest at the earliest. The Bhadrak Police worked smoothly and identified the accused and arrested him within 12 hours from the neighbouring district. Now, our priority is to follow the rest process immediately. Taking into consideration the sensitivity of the case, the police have written to conduct the post-mortem of the body by a team of doctors,” said Mishra.

The senior officer also emphasised that so far, the police have found the involvement of only one person.

He also informed that several pieces of incriminating evidence were seized from the accused, along with his confession to the crime.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties, BJD and Congress, have announced that they will stage a Chandbali bandh on Thursday, over the law and order situation, and financial compensation for the victim's family.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor