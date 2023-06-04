Odisha tragedy: SCR announces cancellation of more trains

By IANS | Published: June 4, 2023 01:51 PM 2023-06-04T13:51:04+5:30 2023-06-04T14:00:19+5:30

Hyderabad, June 4 The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of few more trains due to train ...

Odisha tragedy: SCR announces cancellation of more trains

Hyderabad, June 4 The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced cancellation of few more trains due to train disaster in Odisha in Kharagpur-Bhadrak section of South Eastern Railway.

The authorities cancelled at least 10 trains and diverted a few more trains as the track at the accident site is yet to be restored for rail traffic.

The cancelled trains are train number 18046 Hyderabad-Shalimar, 22855 Santragachi-Tirupati, 22856 Tirupati-Santragachi, 12245 Howrah-SMVT Bengaluru, 18045 Shalimar-Hyderabad, 12841 Shalimar-MGR Chennai Central, 18048 Vasco-Da-Gama-Howrah, 18048/17604 (slip coaches) Vasco-Da-Gama-Shalimar/Kacheguda, 1703 Howrah-Secunderabad and 12840 Chennai Central-Howrah.

Train number 22305 SMVT Bengaluru-Jasidih was rescheduled to depart at 12.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10 hours. Train number 12864 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.00 hours instead of scheduled departure of 10.35 hours. Similarly 12246 SMVT Bengaluru-Howrah departed at 13.30 hours instead of scheduled departure of 11.20 hours.

Train number 12663 Howrah-Tiruchirappalli and Train number 12504 Agartala-SVMT Bengaluru with original route Kharagpur-Visakhapatnam will be diverted through Kharagpur, Tatanagar, Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

Train number 12513 Secunderabad-Guwahati has been diverted via Kharagpur, Tata Rourkela and Jharsuguda.

