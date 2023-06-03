Odisha train accident: Ashwini Vaishnaw thanks NDRF officials for rescue operation

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 3 : Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Saturday reached the accident spot in Odisha's Balasore and took stock of the situation and thanked the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) officials who are actively engaged in the search and rescue operation.

After the collision between a passenger train and a freight train in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, at least 238 people were dead and 900 were injured.

Coromandel Express, which was on its way to Chennai rammed the derailed coaches of the other train, going from Yeswanthpur to Howrah.

The accident happened around 7.20 pm near Bahanaga Bazar station when the train was on its way to Chennai Central Station from the Shalimar station near Kolkata.

Earlier in the morning Vaishnaw reached the accident spot and took stock of the situation at the accident site in Balasore where a search and rescue operation is underway.

"Railway, NDRF, SDRF, and State govt are conducting the rescue operation. The best possible healthcare facilities will be provided," Vaishnaw said to reporters.

"A detailed high-level inquiry will be conducted and the rail safety commissioner will also do an independent inquiry," he added.

"Our focus is on rescue and relief operations. Restoration will begin after clearance from the district administration," he said.

Notably, 10-12 coaches of the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express derailed and fell on an adjacent track in the path of another train from Yeswanthpur to Howrah near Balasore in Odisha late last night.

Railway spokesperson Amitabh Sharma said the accident occurred around 7 pm on Friday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor