Odisha, Train Engine on Trial Run Strikes and Kills Two in Rayagada

Odisha's Rayagada district, two persons were killed by the train engine which was on a trial run between Rayagada and Singhpur railway stations hit them. This incident happened late Wednesday night. As per the officials the deceased were sitting on the third railway track which is being laid between Rayagada and Singapore road station when a test train engine hit them near Debadala. The victim was dead on the spot.

Railway safety commissioner Brijesh Kumar Mishra visited the newly built railway track to take stock of the work progress on Thursday Morning. Later the local villagers blocked the railway track demanding compensation for families of the deceased.