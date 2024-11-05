Odisha Train Firing: Unidentified Miscreants Open Fire, Throw Metal Objects at Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express (Watch Video)

A group of unidentified miscreants reportedly opened fire and hurled metal objects at the Puri-New Delhi Nandan Kanan Express on Tuesday while it was passing through Bhadrak Railway Station in Odisha. The attack damaged and shattered a window in the guard's coach.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | Odisha | Shots were fired at Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express train near Bhadrak this morning; Police investigation underway pic.twitter.com/6JN5ZSfK6A — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2024

Media reports indicate that the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. when the train was traveling between the Bhadrak and Baudpur sections.

Fortunately, no injuries have been reported. Following the incident, the train guard issued a memo, prompting the Railway Police to begin inquiries. The train continued its journey to Bhubaneshwar after being checked and cleared around 10:30 a.m., as reported by the Times of India.

An official statement from East Coast Railways noted that the Railway Protection Force has been instructed to attend to the train and coordinate closely with government railway police and local authorities.