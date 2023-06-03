Odisha train tragedy: 5 trains originating from Assam cancelled

Guwahati, June 3 A total of five trains originating from Assam were cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) following the Odisha train tragedy in which at least 288 people were killed and over 900 injured, an official said here on Saturday.

NFR's Chief Public Relations Officer Sabyasachi De said that in view of the accident that happened on Friday in Odisha's Balasore, five trains have been cancelled.

The cancelled trains are Guwahati-SMVT Bengaluru; Kamakhya-SMVT Bengaluru; Rangapara North-Erode Junction; Dibrugarh-Kanniyakumari Vivek Express, and Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak terminus Karmabhoomi Express.

The cancelled trains are scheduled to start from various points in Assam between June 3 to 7.



