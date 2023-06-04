Odisha train tragedy: Maximum deaths in Bengal reported from Sundarbans areas

Kolkata, June 4 Sundarbans area in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has recorded the maximum number of casualties from the state in the derailment of several coaches of the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express train in Odisha's Balasore district.

As per preliminary reports from the state secretariat, of the total number of 31 casualties, who were domiciles of West Bengal, 19 are from South 24 Parganas district. Again out of that 19, as many as 14 casualties have been reported from the Sundarbans area.

This is as per a report of the state secretariat till 12 midnight on Saturday. The maximum number of injured from West Bengal in that mishap was also from South 24 Parganas only, as per the state government report.

Of the total figure of 544 injured from the state, 105 from South 24 Parganas.

The total number of missing persons so far from the district has been recorded at 41.

A total of 30 survivors from South 24 Parganas have returned safely.

A press communique issued from the state secretariat has also claimed that till 12 noon Saturday as many as 70 ambulances and a team of 34 doctors were sent to the accident spot for the purpose of rescue and treatment. The West Bengal government had also sent 10 buses to the spot to bring back the passengers from the state. Medical relief had been sent by 20 mini-trucks from West Bengal, the press communique informed.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has announced that Rs 2,00,000 will be given to the family members of each of the casualties on behalf of the party.

