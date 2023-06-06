Odisha train tragedy: Services resume at Bahanaga railway station

Balasore (Odisha) [India], June 6 : Train services have resumed at the Bahanaga Railway station in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday where the tragic train accident took place last Friday.

The devastating collision, involving two passenger trains and a freight train, took the lives of at least 275 people and caused injuries to over 1100 others in Balasore. This tragic incident has had a profound impact across India.

Divisional Railway Manager of the Eastern Central Railways Rinkesh Roy said that around 200 people were still being treated in various hospitals in Odisha.

"About 1,100 people were injured in the accident, out of which about 900 people were discharged after treatment. Around 200 people are being treated in various hospitals in the state. Out of 278 people who died in the accident, 101 bodies are yet to be identified," Roy told ANI.

The accident occurred when the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train, causing several coaches to derail onto the adjacent track. Subsequently, the Howrah Express, traveling from Yesvantpur to Howrah, collided with the affected carriages at high speed, resulting in further derailment.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor