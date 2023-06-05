Odisha train tragedy: Visited all hospitals, two injured from Tamil Nadu traced, says Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 5 : Days after Balasore's triple train tragedy, Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Monday said that they visited all the hospitals in Odisha where patients have been admitted.

"We visited all the hospitals in Odisha where patients have been admitted. We could not find anyone from Tamil Nadu. Of the 8 people (who were untraceable), 2 have been traced and are safe. We are unable to reach to 6 people but co-travellers said they are safe," said Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

Earlier on Sunday, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that the Union government should find out the reasons behind the Odisha train accident and take appropriate action against the concerned persons.

After reviewing the rescue operation in Odisha, Udhayanidhi Stalin said, "We inspected the hospital where people are getting treatment following the train accident. We got to know that no Tamilians were admitted to the hospital. None of the Tamil Nadu passengers lost their lives there as of now, all are safe".

He said that 28 out of 127 people who had booked to travel by train were Tamils.

Earlier on June 3, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced an assistance amount of Rs 5 lakh for the family of deceased and Rs 1 lakh for injured of those from the state in Balasore train accident.

The incident took place around 7 pm on June 2 near the Bahanaga Baazar station in Balasore district, about 250 km south of Kolkata and 170 km north of Bhubaneswar. It involved the Bengaluru-Howrah Express and Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express and a goods train.

