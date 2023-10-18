Odisha: Two brothers drown to death in river

Bhubaneswar, Oct 18 Two brothers drowned to death on Tuesday in a river while in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur district, the police said.

The deceased have been identified as Subha Ranjan Pal, 32, and Swadesh Pal, 22 -- residents of Baredia village.

"The deceased cousin brothers had gone to the river bank along with other relatives to attend the 10th day post-death ritual of their cousin sibling, Sarat Chandra Pal, a Border Security Force jawan who had died in a tragic road mishap at Niali in Cuttack a few days ago.

"The younger cousin Swadesh got stuck in quicksand after jumping into the water. Meanwhile, Subha Ranjan also drowned when trying to save Swadesh," a police source said.

The police along with fire service personnel later reached the spot and fished out both the victims. They were rushed to a hospital at Adaspur area in Cuttack district where the doctors declared them 'brought dead'.

