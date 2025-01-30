Odisha Vigilance unearths assets worth crores during house searches

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 Odisha Vigilance on Thursday unearthed properties worth crores during simultaneous searches at different locations related to a senior official of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) in Sundargarh district.

The senior official, Biswadarsi Sahoo, OWS, works as the Project Administrator, ITDA at Bonai in Sundargarh.

The vigilance sleuths carried out house searches in seven places in Bhubaneswar, Balasore, Jajpur and Bonai over the allegations of possession of assets disproportionate to Sahoo's known sources of income.

The places where searches were conducted include his official quarter, office at Bonai, a relative’s house at Jajpur Town and other places. As many as seven teams of Odisha Vigilance comprising one Additional Superintendent of Police, three Deputy SPs, ten Inspectors, and other supporting staff on Thursday conducted the search on the strength of Search Warrants issued by the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Sundargarh.

Vigilance sources revealed that Sahoo is being examined to ascertain the source of the assets found in his possession.

As per vigilance sources, more assets are likely to be unearthed and overall valuation is likely to increase as well. The cops have so far found Sahoo and his family members in possession of one double-storeyed residential building at Sriram Nagar and two flats at different places in Bhubaneswar, nine high-valued plots in prime locations in Puri and Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance’s technical wing is carrying out measurement and valuation of the said immovable assets. The sleuths have also unearthed cash of Rs.4.51 lakh, deposits worth Rs 61,42,676 in bank accounts, various Insurance policies, gold ornaments and household articles worth Rs 21.14 lakhs.

Notably, the Odisha Vigilance department has arrested 181 government officials over allegations of corruption in the state during 2024. The department has also registered 200 cases against 308 persons after finding them involved in various corrupt activities last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor