Odisha’s oldest civic body puts ‘Brahmin crematorium’ board at entrance

Kendrapara municipality, in Odisha the oldest having a 154-year-old history, has come under scrutiny for operating a cremation ground exclusively for people from the Brahmin community at Hazaribagicha. Recently renovated, the cremation ground is marked by a newly painted signboard at its main gate, explicitly stating that only Brahmins are entitled to use it.

According to local sources accessed by news agency PTI, while the crematorium has been used for performing last rites for Brahmins for an extended period, the official sign board was erected following the renovation of the facility using government grants.This practice has sparked criticism from Dalit rights activists and political figures, who have condemned the municipality for allegedly promoting and practising caste discrimination. Prafulla Chandra Biswal, Executive Officer of Kendrapara Municipality, acknowledged the issue, stating that steps would be taken to address the alleged caste-based discrimination.

Nagendra Jena, the district unit president of Odisha Dalit Samaj, expressed shock and called for an immediate end to the discriminatory practice, contending that it violated the law and perpetuated caste-based inequalities. Similarly, CPI(M) district unit secretary Gayadhar Dhal emphasized the illegality of the municipality’s operation of a crematorium exclusively for Brahmins, stating that all castes should have the right to perform the last rites of their loved ones at the cremation ground.