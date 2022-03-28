Of Chess Olympiads: Musings of Indian chess Olympiad veterans

Chennai, March 28 From normal boards to digital boards; from digital screen outside the playing hall to beaming the games across the world through the Internet; from telex machines in the press room to journalists with computers; from lower star-rated hotel rooms to villas with dedicated cooks to make players' comfort cuisine, the Chess Olympiad has journeyed a long way, said the Indian chess couple Pravin Thipsay and Bhagyashree Thipsay.

They were the King and Queen of Indian chess for a long time.

The Olympiad, after journeying in Europe, Russia and Middle East, will be arriving in India in July the birthplace of the game.

The 44th Chess Olympiad is scheduled to be held from July 28 to August 9 at the Four Points by Sheraton, located in Mahabalipuram near here.

Chess Grandmaster

