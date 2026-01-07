Office row ends with CPI(M) MLA moving out for new BJP councilor in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 The prolonged and politically charged dispute over the MLA’s office at Sasthamangalam in Thiruvananthapuram has finally drawn to a close, with CPI(M) MLA V.K. Prasanth deciding to vacate the premises and shift his office to Maruthamkuzhi.

The move comes after weeks of public sparring between Prasanth and BJP leader, former DGP and Ward Councillor R. Sreelekha, a controversy that snowballed into a wider political talking point in Thiruvananthapuram Corporation.

The dispute centred on a Corporation-owned building at Sasthamangalam Junction, from where both the councillor’s office and Prasanth’s MLA office were functioning.

The issue erupted when Sreelekha asked Prasanth to vacate the MLA office, citing severe space constraints in the councillor’s office.

Prasanth initially took a firm stand, asserting that the Corporation had leased the space to him through a formal agreement valid until March, and that the demand reflected political high-handedness.

As the row intensified, it took on dramatic overtones. Sreelekha installed a nameplate bearing her name above the MLA office board, triggering allegations that she was attempting to project herself as being “above” the MLA.

Soon after, documents obtained through the Right to Information Act regarding the nominal office rent -- just Rs 872 -- came out in the public domain.

The issue was seized upon by the BJP to question Prasanth’s “clean image”, while the Congress party too joined the criticism, turning the local dispute into a political embarrassment for the ruling Left.

“Some vested interests took advantage of this, and hence, to put things to rest, we have found out a new place and will be moving,” said Prasanth.

Facing mounting pressure, Sreelekha later softened her stance, saying she had merely made a friendly request and that there was no personal animosity between them.

However, she continued to post on social media, including videos highlighting the cramped conditions of her office and stating that she would continue functioning from the limited space until the MLA vacated.

Eventually, with Assembly elections approaching and concerns that the controversy could backfire electorally, the CPI(M) leadership itself reportedly intervened, advising Prasanth to move out.

Adopting a conciliatory tone, Prasanth said the people had elected representatives for development, not controversies, and announced that a more convenient office had been identified at Maruthamkuzhi, which would better accommodate the hundreds of visitors who seek his office daily.

Political observers see the episode as a trailer to the larger battles ahead in Vattiyoorkavu, where both Prasanth and Sreelekha are being discussed as potential candidates.

For now, however, much ado about an office has ended -- with a quiet exit and a strategic compromise.

