Officials inspect waterlogged areas of Gurugram

Gurugram, June 21 Following incessant rainfall on Wednesday that affected traffic movement on the city's key stretches, a team of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) inspected 15 spots to take stock of waterlogging issues.

Spots that were inspected included Sector 15 part 2, Ambiance Mall pondage area, Vyapar Kendra Road, Subhash Chowk, Narsinghpur, and Hero Honda Chowk, among others.

A GMDA spokesperson said that the pumping machinery was installed at Narsinghpur to address the waterlogging issue in the service lane.

At present five fuel stations out of a total 90 HP capacity have been installed by NHAI at Narsinghpur. GMDA is further augmenting the pumping capacity by 260 HP wherein one 50 HP pump and three 70 HP pumps are being added.

"CEO GMDA directed to deploy the additional pumps with immediate effect. 50 HP pump has already been installed. He also directed Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG) officials to install higher capacity pumps and bigger pipelines at Narsinghpur during the Monsoon season," the spokesperson said.

To prevent waterlogging on the service road of sector 15, part 2 along the highway, the GMDA officials instructed that pumping machinery be deployed to pump out the stormwater into the master stormwater drain along the opposite side of the highway.

Among the flood preparedness initiatives taken last year by the civic authorities, pondage areas were created along both sides of Ambiance Mall to address any potential waterlogging concerns in the underpass near Ambiance Mall and the peripheral area.

