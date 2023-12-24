Olympic Medalist Bajrang Punia to Consider Taking Back Padma Shri Award if WFI Leadership Changes

A significant number of top wrestlers in the country were engaged in a 5-month protest against Brij Bhushan Sharan. They accused the former chief and BJP MP of sexually harassing female wrestlers. Meanwhile, Sanjay Singh, a supporter of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, secured the position of the new president of WFI as his panel dominated the majority of posts in the delayed polls after this Olympic Medalist Sakshi Malik announced her retirement and Bajrang Punia announced that he will be returning his Padmashree award to government. On Sunday Sports Ministry made a decision to suspend Bajrang punia from his post. Now that he has been removed from his position question arises whether Bajrang Punia will take back his award.

While talking to Speaking to AajTak on Sunday, Bajrang Punia said that the ministry made the right decision, and he would be ready to take back his Padma Shri Award, provided the government keeps away Brij Bhushan and his close aides from the wrestling body.

In January 2023, Indian wrestlers began protests, urging an inquiry into claims of sexual harassment involving female wrestlers during BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's tenure as the head of the Wrestling Federation of India. Despite these accusations, Brij Bhushan Singh's supporter, Sanjay Singh, triumphed as the Vice President of UP's Wrestling Association. Representing one faction, Singh secured a commanding victory with 40 votes, while his opponent, Anita Sheoran, gathered only seven votes. The election result was expected, given the opposing faction's limited numerical strength, which hindered a competitive challenge.